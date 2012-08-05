FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knight Capital nears deal to raise $400 mln from investors-CNBC
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Knight Capital nears deal to raise $400 mln from investors-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Embattled equities trading firm Knight Capital Group was close to securing a $400 million capital injection from a group of about a half dozen investors, CNBC reported Sunday, citing a person involved with the deal.

Chicago market-maker Getco and Omaha brokerage firm TD Ameritrade appear likely to be part of the investment group, the source told CNBC.

A Knight spokesperson could not be reached by CNBC and the report did not cite any response or comment from Getco or TD Ameritrade.

The reported $400 million capital infusion would come in the form of sale of convertible securities or bonds that turn into stock in Knight at a certain fixed price, CNBC reported.

Knight has been in crisis since Wednesday, when the firm lost $440 million -- most of its capital -- after a software glitch caused it to make thousands of unintended trades.

The company said on Thursday it was actively pursuing strategic and financing alternatives.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.