Knight Capital sees losses on Facebook listing glitches
May 23, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Knight Capital sees losses on Facebook listing glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Knight Capital Group Inc said its second-quarter results will be hurt by losses related to numerous issues during Facebook Inc’s Nasdaq listing.

A technical glitch delayed Facebook’s market debut by roughly half an hour, and later delayed order confirmations.

Knight Capital sees a total pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million related to the Facebook listing.

The company has submitted claims for financial compensation from Nasdaq and is evaluating all remedies available, Knight Capital said in a regulatory filing.

