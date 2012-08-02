FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knight Capital considers bankruptcy, asset sale-Fox Business
August 2, 2012

Knight Capital considers bankruptcy, asset sale-Fox Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Knight Capital Group’s Chief Executive Tom Joyce is considering bankruptcy reorganization and a sale of assets, according to reports by Fox Business Network.

A trading glitch with Knight’s software roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm’s capital, forcing it to seek new funding as its shares plunged more than 80 percent in two days.

A number of brokerages and broker-dealers have suspended routing trading orders through Knight. Among them: TD Ameritrade , Scott Trade, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group, E*Trade and Pershing LLC, a division of BNY Mellon .

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
