REFILE-Goldman agreed to buy stocks from Knight Wednesday-CNBC
#Funds News
August 3, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Goldman agreed to buy stocks from Knight Wednesday-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to buy a block of stocks from Knight Capital Group Inc the day of its trading malfunction, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Knight had inadvertently acquired the stocks on Wednesday due to a trading software error and Goldman agreed to buy the stocks from Knight after the close of trading that afternoon, CNBC reported, the people said.

Goldman declined to comment on the matter. A Knight spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
