UPDATE 3-Institutional sales drive Knight Capital's results

* Q1 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.30

* Q1 rev from cont ops up 3 pct at $349.1 mln

* Shares rise 6 pct

By Eileen Soreng

April 18 (Reuters) - Knight Capital Group Inc’s quarterly profit topped analysts’ expectation, driven by the institutional sales and trading segment that offset slower growth at the market-making unit.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6 percent on Wednesday.

Knight Capital said it gained from its revamped client offerings and efforts to cut costs at the institutional segment.

Revenue at the segment rose 12 percent to $142.2 million, driven by secondary trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- open-ended funds that can be bought and sold like shares on a stock exchange -- and fixed income.

Fixed income revenue of secondary trading rose 20 percent on turmoil in Europe and pickup in U.S. volumes, Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said on a conference call.

Costs for the segment fell by more than 5 percent to $127.6 million as a result of the restructuring that the company undertook in the second half of 2011.

“Institutional sales is clearly outperforming expectations and is a catalyst to drive estimates higher,” Stifel Nicolaus analyst Matthew Heinz told Reuters.

However, revenue at the company’s market-making unit -- its largest segment -- fell about 9 percent to $152.2 million amid low volatility and a decline in retail trading activity.

“I do expect revenue to be down year-over-year in 2012 for market-making given the weak volume environment but it’s all about outperforming some low expectations,” Heinz said.

Larger rivals Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade reported a drop in their quarterly profit earlier this week, hurt by higher costs and low volatility.

For the first quarter, Knight Capital reported earnings of 36 cents per share, while analysts expected 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its revenue from continuing operations rose 3 percent to $349.1 million. Analysts expected $300.5 million.

Knight Capital shares, which have gained over 18 percent after touching a year low of $10.26 last July, were up 5 percent at $13.15 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $13.28 earlier in the day.