SEC looking at risk management breakdown at Knight-source
August 16, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

SEC looking at risk management breakdown at Knight-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are working to figure out whether the trading snafu at Knight Capital Group that resulted in a $440 million loss that nearly destroyed the firm was exacerbated by a breakdown in risk management, according to a source familiar with the situation.

One of the questions being asked by the SEC is why there appeared to be a breakdown in controls.

According to a separate source, there was no single point person at Knight to deal with the problem when it occurred, leading to further confusion and extending the time it took to stop the flow.

