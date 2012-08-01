UPDATE 1-Knight says 'technology issue' caused routing problems

* Knight says tech issue in market-making unit affected routing

* Shares of around 150 stocks affected

* Says OTC securities, trading in other units not affected

* Knight shares down 21 percent

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Electronic trading firm Knight Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that a “technology issue” in its market-making unit had affected the routing of shares of about 150 stocks to the New York Stock Exchange, where abnormal volatility roiled the markets in early trading.

Knight said in a statement that it had notified its market-making clients this morning to route NYSE-listed orders to other venues. The company said over-the-counter securities and trading in its other businesses were not affected.

Shares of Knight, which said it continued to review the matter, were down 21 percent at $8.16 in afternoon trading.

Heavy computer-based trading at the market open caused several stocks to be halted and prompted reviews on trades in scores more.

New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext said it had experienced no systems issues.