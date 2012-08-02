FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egan-Jones cuts Knight Capital to B-minus
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egan-Jones cuts Knight Capital to B-minus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Agency downgrades market-maker second straight day

* Agency says Knight’s trading loss is “debilitating”

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rating agency Egan-Jones downgraded Knight Capital Group for a second straight day on Thursday after the market-maker reported pre-tax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug. 1.

Egan-Jones lowered Knight’s credit rating to B-minus from B, describing the loss as “debilitating.”

It also cautioned about “secondary losses related to the loss of confidence.”

On Wednesday, the rating agency lowered Knight’s rating to B from B-plus, citing operating issues at the company.

Knight said on Wednesday that a “technology issue” in its market-making unit had affected the routing of shares of around 150 stocks to the New York Stock Exchange, where abnormal volatility roiled the markets in early trading.

Now it must raise money to cover the trading loss that severely eroded its capital base.

“The company is actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives to strengthen its capital base,” Knight said in a statement on Thursday. Its shares fell 56.2 percent to $3.04 in premarket trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.