E*Trade says routing orders through Knight Capital again
August 6, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

E*Trade says routing orders through Knight Capital again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp said on Monday it resumed routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc following a $400 million financing deal to prevent Knight from collapse after a massive trading loss last week.

The New York-based broker said it would gradually ramp up trading volumes with Knight to previous levels. Last quarter E*Trade sent 14 percent of its trades to Knight. Vanguard, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Scottrade have also resumed routing orders to Knight.

