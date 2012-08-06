E*Trade says routing orders through Knight Capital again

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp said on Monday it resumed routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc following a $400 million financing deal to prevent Knight from collapse after a massive trading loss last week.

The New York-based broker said it would gradually ramp up trading volumes with Knight to previous levels. Last quarter E*Trade sent 14 percent of its trades to Knight. Vanguard, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Scottrade have also resumed routing orders to Knight.