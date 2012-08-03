FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TD Ameritrade still not sending trades to Knight Capital
August 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TD Ameritrade still not sending trades to Knight Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade is still not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc and continues to monitor the system after Knight Capital suffered a technical error on Wednesday that caused ripples through the stock market.

“We are still monitoring and testing the system for now,” said Joe Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist for TD Ameritrade.

On Friday, Knight Capital Group Inc shares jumped 23.6 percent to $3.19, regaining some ground, after news report that the firm has obtained a line of credit which will allow it to operate for the day.

Knight wasn’t immediately available for comment.

