FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vanguard not routing trades through Knight Capital
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vanguard not routing trades through Knight Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds fifth paragraph to correct paragraph four, which listed Pershing as one of the companies saying it was no longer using Knight)

By Lauren Young

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mutual fund giant Vanguard Group said on Thursday that it was not routing trades through Knight Capital .

A company spokesman said the firm was instead routing all of its trades through other vendors.

Vanguard typically routes 26 percent of its NYSE orders and 25 percent of its Nasdaq orders through Knight.

E*Trade, TD Ameritrade and Fidelity Investments have also said they are not routing trades through Knight, after news of the company’s Wednesday software glitch that caused it to lose $440 million.

Pershing LLC, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, is no longer routing trades through Knight, according to two people familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Lauren Young; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.