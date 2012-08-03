UPDATE 1-Vanguard says it is still avoiding Knight Capital

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company and the operator of a brokerage firm, said on Friday that it was still not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc, a top market maker.

Vanguard first said it had stopped trading through Knight on Thursday after the market maker suffered a trading glitch which wiped out $440 million of its capital. “That is still the case,” Vanguard spokesman David Hoffman said on Friday.

In the second quarter, Vanguard’s brokerage services unit sent Knight 26.2 percent of its non-directed trades for New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks and 24.8 percent for Nasdaq-listed shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vanguard’s other top trading partners in the quarter were Citadel Derivatives Group and units of Citigroup Inc and UBS AG.

Customers have been fleeing Knight after a glitch in the firm’s trading software on Wednesday flooded the New York Stock Exchange with unintended orders for dozens of stocks. That boosted some shares by more than 100 percent and left Knight, the largest U.S. retail market maker, with huge losses.