Knight Vinke says still fears for UBS wealth business
July 22, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Knight Vinke says still fears for UBS wealth business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - UBS shareholder Knight Vinke Asset Management said possible losses in the Swiss bank’s investment banking arm remained a threat to its “very valuable” wealth business, despite posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Monday.

The U.S. based activist investor, which has called for a break-up of the bank’s investment banking and wealth management unit, said it would seek a meeting with the UBS board, after additional talks with fellow investors conclude in the third quarter.

UBS’s second-quarter profit beat forecasts even though it agreed to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds, boosting shares in Switzerland’s largest bank to two-year highs. [ID:nL6N0FS0TV}

