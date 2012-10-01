FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knight Vinke raises questions about Xstrata board independence
October 1, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Knight Vinke raises questions about Xstrata board independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Knight Vinke Asset Management, a top 20 investor in Xstrata, has criticised the miner’s non-executive directors for failing to demonstrate sufficient independence in its protracted merger talks with trader Glencore.

The New York-based investment firm said the “merger of equals” recommended by Xstrata’s board on Monday would in reality effect a change of control, with CEO Mick Davis replaced by Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg.

Knight Vinke said it would consult other investors with a view to taking steps to strengthen the board’s independence.

