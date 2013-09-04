FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's KNOC to sell Canada's Harvest Operations - report
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 11:52 PM / in 4 years

S.Korea's KNOC to sell Canada's Harvest Operations - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) plans to sell Harvest Operations Corp, its wholly-owned Canada-based subsidiary, a South Korean newspaper cited its CEO as saying on Thursday.

KNOC chief executive Suh Moon-kyu told reporters the state-run oil company had decided to sell Harvest, with three or four parties having shown interest, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.

KNOC bought the Canadian oil and gas trust for $1.7 billion in 2009. Harvest reported a net loss of 720 million Canadian dollars ($686.79 million) in 2012.

A KNOC spokesman said it was considering measures including the sale of Harvest to improve KNOC’s financial conditions, although the details of any sale had not been decided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.