FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dana Petroleum finds crude oil in North Sea - KNOC
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 8, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Dana Petroleum finds crude oil in North Sea - KNOC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said its subsidiary Dana Petroleum had made a crude oil discovery in the North Sea, where it started drilling at Dana’s Liberator exploration well in October.

KNOC, in a statement issued late on Saturday, said the well was estimated to have about 10-15 million barrels of crude oil, which the company plans to develop to produce oil together with its nearby Blake Field.

Dana, fully owned by KNOC since 2010, produces 50,000 barrels of oil per day, of which about 66 percent is produced in the North Sea.

The oil discovery at the Liberator well follows KNOC’s gas discoveries in the Tolmount field in August and in the Pharos field in November, the statement said.

Last week, KNOC’s chief executive, Suh Moon-kyu, told Reuters that the company would invest in exploration, in line with South Korea’s move to focus on exploration as it scales down spending on overseas energy and resources development.

KNOC said in October it aimed to raise 3.1 trillion won ($2.93 billion) by 2017 from local investors, including the National Pension Service, to help fund its future overseas acquisitions.

The statement added KNOC would continue to invest in exploration projects for Dana’s growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.