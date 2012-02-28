FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knology explores sale - WSJ
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 6 years ago

Knology explores sale - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cable and communications services provider Knology Inc is looking for potential buyers, including private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose as much as 22 percent to a near five-year high of $19.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

At the stock’s Monday’s close, Knology had a market value of about $596 million, but has net debt of $727.2 million on its books.

Including a transaction premium, the total purchase price for the company could be around $1.5 billion, the newspaper said.

Knology was not immediately available for comment.

For 2011, Knology had revenue of $518.6 million, and adjusted annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $187 million.

Total subscribers were under 800,000 for the company at year-end, the newspaper said.

