FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Knorr Bremse holds 86.1 stake in Haldex
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 7, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 9 months ago

Knorr Bremse holds 86.1 stake in Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Knorr-Bremse on Wednesday said it holds an 86.1 percent stake in Swedish brake systems firm Haldex after rival ZF Friedrichshafen withdrew from a takeover battle.

Knorr said the acceptance period for a 5.53 billion crowns ($600 million) bid for the Swedish group has been extended until Feb. 28, 2017.

Knorr is in talks with merger control authorities to seek approval for a deal, Chief Executive Klaus Deller said.

"Based on the open dialog with the authorities we are confident that we will obtain all necessary merger control approvals," he added.

Knorr's 125 crowns per share offer was conditional upon Knorr-Bremse obtaining more than half of Haldex shares. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.