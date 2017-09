July 31 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday revised its outlook on Knox County‘s, Tennessee, existing general obligation debt to positive from stable, citing the county’s “historical maintenance of strong finances.”

S&P also affirmed the county’s AA-plus general obligation debt rating.

The county’s rating could be raised if it remains the main economic center of the region and its debt ratio remains low due to the growing tax base, S&P said.