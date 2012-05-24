Heavy Machinery Kobexindo eyes $48 mln in June IPO

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Heavy equipment provider PT Kobexindo Tractors said on Thursday it aimed to raise up to 446 billion rupiah ($48 million) in its initial public offering in June to tap growing demand for mining stocks in the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter country.

Indonesia, southeast Asia’s biggest economy, is expected to produce 390 million tonnes of coal in 2012 as producers prepare to ramp up output to feed growing demand in China and India.

That will translate into more demand for heavy equipment from coal producers and in turn for the shares of related companies, including PT Intraco Penta and PT Hexindo Adiperkasa, which have risen 28.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, so far this year.

Kobexindo plans to sell 858 million of new shares, equal to 30 percent stake of its enlarged capital, and set the IPO price range between 380 and 520 rupiah, the company said in a press briefing.

The company distributes South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Equipment products as well as Germany’s Jungheinrich products.

The company has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas, Lautandhana and Valbury Asia as the underwriters. ($1 = 9,260 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Will Waterman)