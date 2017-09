ISTANBUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding posted a net profit of 515.2 million lira ($175.63 million) in the first quarter, up 12 percent from 459.2 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

It made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.9334 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)