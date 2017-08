ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Members of Turkey's Koc family have reached an accelerated book building deal with Citigroup for the sale of a 4.22 percent stake in the Koc Holding conglomerate, a statement filed to the Istanbul stock exchange said on Thursday.

The stake corresponds to a nominal 107.0 million lira worth of shares, which will be available to foreign corporate investors via private placement. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)