ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Koc Holding, Turkey’s biggest conglomerate, posted a net profit down 12.6 percent in the second quarter while sales surged 15 percent, its results showed on Wednesday.

Net sales rose 15 percent to 19.9 billion lira ($11.05 billion), while net profit was 486.8 million lira ($270 million) in the second quarter.

Koc owns Tupras, Turkey’s sole oil refiner, lender Yapi Kredi and automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas. ($1 = 1.8001 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)