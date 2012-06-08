Koch seeks to sell about 50 pct of oil sands unit

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - Koch Industries aims to sell about a half interest in six Canadian oil sands properties it has on the block to help fund development of them, a spokesman for the privately held conglomerate said on Friday.

The company is not saying what it expects to garner in proceeds for the interests, which it said on Thursday it was offering to potential partners, but it will consider “all competencies and capabilities” as it considers bids, spokesman Paul Baltzer said in an email.