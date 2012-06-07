FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Koch seeks buyers for Canadian oil sands assets
June 7, 2012

Koch seeks buyers for Canadian oil sands assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 (Reuters) - Koch Industries’ Canadian energy division has put interests in several Alberta oil sands properties on the auction block, adding to a growing list of opportunities for developing the massive resource being shopped to potential bidders.

Koch Oil Sands Operating ULC is offering stakes in six properties comprising 220,000 net acres, with total bitumen in place estimated at more than 8 billion barrels, according to Western Divestments, the financial adviser for the offering.

Bids are due by Aug. 9, said Moya Little, president of Western Divestments. Confidential data on the properties will be available by the end of June, she said.

