Apple, Google bid on Kodak patents - report
August 7, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Apple, Google bid on Kodak patents - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak, which is planning to auction 1,100 digital patents, received two bids from investor groups including Apple Inc and Google Inc of between $150 million and $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Bankrupt Kodak is selling the patents, which it believes could be worth $2.6 billion, in order to repay creditors. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in January after failing to keep up as consumers and rivals shifted to digital photography from film photography.

A spokesman for Kodak could not immediately be reached on Monday.

Bids can rise quickly in bankruptcy auctions. Nortel Networks Inc in 2011 sold its patent portfolio for $4.5 billion after initial bids came in at just $900 million.

Kodak’s auction is slated to begin on Wednesday morning.

