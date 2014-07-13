FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whiting Petroleum to buy Kodiak Oil in $6 bln stock deal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Whiting Petroleum to buy Kodiak Oil in $6 bln stock deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp on Sunday said it would acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $6 billion, and thereby become the largest producer in the Bakken/Three Forks oil formations.

Whiting said the deal, which includes assumption of Kodiak’s net debt of $2.2 billion, was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The companies’ combined output from the Bakken/Three Forks formations in the first quarter of 2014 was over 107,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 855,000 combined net acres and almost 3,500 net future drilling locations.

The formations, located within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, are among the largest oil plays in the United States. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.