UPDATE 1-Kodiak posts surprise loss on higher costs
February 28, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kodiak posts surprise loss on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 loss $0.15/shr vs est profit $0.09/shr

* Q4 rev up 399 pct to $55 million

* Shares down 5 pct post-mkt

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp posted a surprise quarterly loss on higher costs as it expanded oil and gas operations and operated rig count .

The oil and gas company’s net loss widened to $33.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose five-fold to $55 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 9 cents per share, on revenue of $59.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating expenses rose over three-fold to $36.8 million.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 46 percent of its value in last one year, were trading down 5 percent in post-market trade. They closed at $10.32 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

