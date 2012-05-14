FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp adds $150 mln notes
May 14, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp adds $150 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. on Monday
added $150 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo, and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP.	
	
AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 8.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104      FIRST PAY   06/01/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.234 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/17/2012	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

