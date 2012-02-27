UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa posts 4th-qtr profit increase

* Q4 profit 3.208 bln pesos vs 3.022 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 29 pct

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The world’s largest coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, posted a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a jump in sales that was slightly offset by higher costs.

The company, a joint venture between Mexico’s Femsa and Coca-Cola Co, reported a profit of 3.208 billion pesos ($229.6 million), compared with 3.022 billion pesos a year earlier.

Coke Femsa said it spent more on marketing and it also faced higher labor costs in Argentina and Venezuela compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 29 percent to 36.187 billion pesos, from 27.992 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.

The company went on an acquisition spree last year and its purchase of smaller bottlers Grupo Tampico and Grupo CIMSA helped boost sales.

Coke Femsa shares closed down 0.36 percent at 129.99 pesos.