UPDATE 1-Czech drinks maker Kofola sets offer price at lower end of range

PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Czech soft drinks maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko priced a public offering of 1.5 million new and existing shares at 510 crowns per share, on the lower end of its indicative range of 500-650 crowns.

The share sale valued Kofola, maker of the eponymous cola-like drink popular for decades in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, at 11.4 billion crowns ($448.92 million).

The company said on Tuesday it allotted 275,000 new shares and 1.225 million held by shareholder CED, from the private equity group Enterprise Investors, which holds 43.3 percent of the firm. The total value of the sale was 765 million crowns and gives the company a free float of 6.7 percent.

Retail investors took up 16.8 percent of the offer, Kofola said.

The company said in November the selling shareholder planned to offer 825,000 existing shares and the offer may be raised by another 1.075 million shares.

No details on demand for shares were released.

The majority shareholder, with 51.4 percent, is founding firm KSM Investments, controlled by the Samaras family, which emigrated from Greece to the central European country in the 1940s.

After the fall of communism in 1989, Kostas Samaras acquired a Czech soda factory and the family then revived the Kofola brand in 2000, building the carbonated drink into a strong local competitor to global giant Coca-Cola.

Trading in Kofola shares will start on Dec. 2 in Prague, with new shares admitted the following day. Trading in Warsaw should begin Dec. 9.

Erste Group Bank was global coordinator, while Trigon Dom Maklerski and Bank Zachodni were joint bookrunners for the issue in Poland.

Kofola, which also produces juices and waters in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Russia, reported revenue of 5.6 billion crowns for the first nine months of 2015 and net profit of 456.6 million, up from 277.2 million in the year before.

The company said it planned to distribute about 30 percent of net profit in dividends after 2015.