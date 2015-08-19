UPDATE 1-Czech soft drinks maker Kofola lifts profit 64 pct

(Adds detail, background)

PRAGUE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Czech soft drinks maker Kofola lifted first-half net profit 64 percent year on year to 29.2 million Polish zlotys ($7.76 million), the company said, citing the acquisition of a mineral water brand and improved margins.

Kofola, established in the former Czechoslovakia but now registered in Poland and listed in Warsaw, makes the bulk of its sales in the Czech and Slovak markets, where its core brand carbonated drink brand is a competitor to Coca-Cola .

Net margin increased annually by 4.1 percentage points to 7.9 percent in the first half of the year, Kofola said.

The acquisition of Slovenia’s Radenska, completed in March, helped to boost Kofola’s operating result by a fifth in the second quarter, the company said.

“The acquisition of Radenska significantly influenced the first-half results. However, even adjusted for this, the Kofola group is growing,” Chief Executive Jannis Samaras said.

Kofola reiterated that it was considering moving its headquarters back to the Czech Republic, subject to necessary approvals and favourable market conditions.