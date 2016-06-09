FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Kogan prices $38 mln IPO
June 9, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

Australia's Kogan prices $38 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - Australian online electronic retailer Kogan on Thursday announced an offer of new shares at A$1.80 each for its A$50 million ($37.50 million) initial public offering.

The majority of funds raised will be used for growth capital, including investment in new products and categories as well as marketing, it said in a statement.

Current shareholders - founder & CEO Ruslan Kogan and COO & CFO David Shafer - will retain about 69.2 percent of Kogan.com, it added. ($1 = 1.3333 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

