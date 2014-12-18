FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea prosecutors say arrest warrant issued for KOGAS CEO over suspected bribery
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 18, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea prosecutors say arrest warrant issued for KOGAS CEO over suspected bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for the president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A court is reviewing the arrest warrant application by the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office, a spokesman for the office said. The court’s decision will be available late on Thursday, he said.

Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.

A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the case, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.