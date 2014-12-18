S.Korea prosecutors say arrest warrant issued for KOGAS CEO over suspected bribery

Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for the president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A court is reviewing the arrest warrant application by the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office, a spokesman for the office said. The court’s decision will be available late on Thursday, he said.

Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.

A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the case, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)