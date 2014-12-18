FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S.Korea court reviewing arrest warrant application for KOGAS CEO over suspected bribery
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 18, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea court reviewing arrest warrant application for KOGAS CEO over suspected bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify arrest warrant application is being reviewed, not issued)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday a court is reviewing an arrest warrant application for the president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The arrest warrant application was submitted by the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office, and the court’s decision will be available late on Thursday, a spokesman for the office said.

Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.

A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the case, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.