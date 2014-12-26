FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KOGAS CEO indicted for bribery, breach of duty -prosecution official
December 26, 2014

KOGAS CEO indicted for bribery, breach of duty -prosecution official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The president and chief executive of Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, has been indicted by a local prosecutors’ office for taking bribes and committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat firm that he previously headed.

A spokesman for the Incheon District Prosecutors’ office said on Friday that Jang was suspected of taking 280 million Korean won ($254,615) in bribes and committing 3.03 billion won worth of breach of trust.

$1 = 1,099.7000 won Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar

