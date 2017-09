SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - State-owned Korea Gas Corp said on Sunday its president and chief executive Jang Seok-hyo will tender his resignation on Monday after the energy ministry asked the country’s president to sack Jang.

Jang has been indicted on charges of bribery and breach of duty. (Reporting By Meeyoung Cho and Kahyun Yang; Editing by Robert Birsel)