Kohl's to sell American Idol clothes in April
March 21, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

Kohl's to sell American Idol clothes in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp will start selling an exclusive “American Idol” clothes collection in April, the department-store operator said.

Kohl’s reached a deal with FremantleMedia Enterprises, 19 Entertainment, Li & Fung Ltd’s LF USA unit and Bravado for the collection called Authentic Icon.

FremantleMedia is a unit of Europe’s biggest commercial broadcaster, RTL Group, and has produced shows such as “Idols,” “Got Talent” and “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

“American Idol” -- the most-watched show on U.S. television for seven years -- is facing stiff competition from rival singing contests like “The Voice” on NBC.

Kohl’s Authentic Icon spring collection will be available in stores through June to coincide with the 11th season of “American Idol.”

LF USA’s Mesh division will design and produce the collection, while Kohl’s will be in charge of national advertising, in-store graphics, and online and digital media, the companies said.

Shares of Kohl’s were up 0.8 percent at $48.93 in early trading.

