Kohl's shares set to rise - Barron's
April 15, 2012

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Kohl’s Corp could rise as the department store operator boosts on-line sales and rewards shareholders with dividends and share repurchases, according to an article in the April 16 edition of Barron‘s.

Shares of Kohl’s have largely missed this year’s rally in retailers’ stocks and recently traded at just 9.4 times expected earnings, well below historic levels, Barron’s said.

Kohl’s is opening fewer new stores this year and is focusing instead on online sales, which grew by 40 percent last year and could grow by a similar amount this year, the article said.

