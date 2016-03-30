FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over Capital One, Kohl's credit cards can proceed-ruling
March 30, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit over Capital One, Kohl's credit cards can proceed-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Capital One Financial Corp and department store chain Kohl’s Corp must face a proposed class action lawsuit by customers who claim they were improperly charged for worthless credit card add-on services, a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said consumers had sufficiently alleged unjust enrichment and breach of a duty of good faith, though she limited their claims to charges imposed after February 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y1dEyQ

