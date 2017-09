Nov 17 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chief Marketing Officer Sona Chawla to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Chawla will potentially be a candidate to succeed Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)