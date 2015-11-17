FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kohl's appoints Walgreens marketing head COO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kohl's appoints Walgreens marketing head COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects CEO’s age to 63 from 62 in paragraph 6)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp appointed Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chief Marketing Officer Sona Chawla to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Chawla is a potential candidate to succeed Chief Executive Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s said on Tuesday.

As COO, Chawla will oversee store operations, supply chain network, information and digital technology, and the company’s e-commerce strategy.

Kohl’s said in June it was looking for a COO.

Michelle Gass, who was appointed chief merchandising and customer officer in June, is another potential candidate for the CEO position, Kohl’s has said.

Mansell, 63, has been with Kohl’s for 33 years and he has led the company since 2008. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.