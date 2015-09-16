FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's to hire 3 pct more workers in stores this holiday season
September 16, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Kohl's to hire 3 pct more workers in stores this holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp said on Wednesday it would hire an extra 69,000 workers for the holiday selling season, about 3 percent more than last year.

Kohl‘s, which has 1,166 stores, said it would hire an average of 50 workers per store.

The company said it also expected to hire about 9,500 seasonal workers at its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers and about 660 in its credit operations. Most positions will be filled by mid-November, the company said.

Kohl’s hired 67,000 seasonal workers for its stores last year, an increase of 34 percent from the year before.

Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the selling season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.

Kohl’s shares were up 0.6 percent at $50.50 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
