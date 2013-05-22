Kohl's names Starbucks' Gass chief customer officer

May 22 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp said on Wednesday that Michelle Gass, who was instrumental in Starbucks Corp’s U.S. turnaround several years ago, will join the department store in the new position of chief customer officer.

Gass, who will join Kohl’s on June 17, had just been named to a new role at Starbucks earlier this month, where she was set to work directly with Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Schultz. Gass spent more than 16 years with Starbucks and was most recently president for Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa.

At Kohl‘s, Gass will oversee areas such as marketing and e-commerce and will report directly to Chairman and CEO Kevin Mansell.

Gass is known for having led many big initiatives at Starbucks, including the development of Frappuccino blended drinks. Before she joined Starbucks, Gass worked in marketing and new product development with Procter & Gamble Co.