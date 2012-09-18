UPDATE 1-Kohl's increases holiday hiring plans

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp said it would ramp up holiday hiring by more than 10 percent from last year to support its business in stores and online.

Kohl‘s, which operates 1,134 stores in 49 states, said on Tuesday that it would hire more than 52,700 people this holiday season. That includes an average of 41 workers per store, an increase of 4 percent over 2011.

The company also expects to add about 5,700 seasonal positions at distribution centers and more than 30 seasonal credit operations jobs.

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for retailers as well as a closely watched period for temporary employment.

Seasonal employees work anywhere from a few hours to more than 20 hours per week, Kohl’s said.

Typical store jobs include unloading trucks, freight processing, stocking and cash register duties. Hiring at Kohl’s began this month, and most jobs will be filled by mid-November. Holiday positions are also being filled at the distribution centers, where hiring began in August.