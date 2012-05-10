Kohl's profit, margins slip on price cuts

May 10 (Reuters) - Mid-tier department store chain Kohl’s Corp reported a 23 percent drop in first-quarter profit as its gross margin was hit by price cuts designed to lure back shoppers.

Kohl‘s, which operates 1,134 stores, on Thursday also forecast that sales at its stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, would be flat to up 1 percent in the current quarter. It expects second-quarter earnings of 96 cents to $1.02 per share.

Kohl’s posted first-quarter profit of $154 million, or 63 cents per share, down from $201 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

The retailer reaffirmed its forecast for earnings of $4.75 per share for the year ending in January 2013.