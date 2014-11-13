FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's quarterly profit falls 20 pct on weak demand
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Kohl's quarterly profit falls 20 pct on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp reported a nearly 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a bigger-than-estimated decline in comparable-store sales and increased costs.

The company’s net income fell to $142 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $177 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable-store sales fell 1.8 percent. The company had forecast a decline of 1.4 percent due to weak demand for its women’s and home products.

Net sales fell 1.6 percent to $4.37 billion. Selling, general, and administrative costs rose 2.2 percent to $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

