FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kohl's same-store sales miss on delayed back-to-school shopping
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Kohl's same-store sales miss on delayed back-to-school shopping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp reported lower-than-expected same-store sales for the second quarter as a shift in tax-free holidays to August delayed back-to-school shopping.

Same-store sales rose only 0.1 percent, below the 1.7 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company’s net income fell to $130 million, or 66 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $232 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred a loss of about $170 million as it refinanced debt.

U.S. states offer a three-day sales tax holiday on back-to-school purchases. The holiday has shifted to August from July in most states this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.