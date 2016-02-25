FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kohl's forecasts profit below analyst estimates
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

Kohl's forecasts profit below analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp forecast full-year earnings largely below analysts’ average estimate and said it will close 18 underperforming stores in 2016.

The stores to be closed represent less than 1 percent of total sales, the company said.

Kohl’s forecast earnings of $4.05 to $4.25 per share for the year ending January 2017, largely below the average analyst estimate of $4.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kohl’s said this month that total sales rose only 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, as unseasonably warm weather in November and December hurt sales of cold-weather goods. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.