Kohl's reports first drop in net sales in six quarters

May 12 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp reported its first drop in net sales in six quarters as unseasonably cool weather in late March and early April hurt sales of spring apparel.

Kohl’s net income fell to $17 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $127 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded $64 million in impairments, store closings and other costs.

Net sales fell to $3.97 billion from $4.12 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)